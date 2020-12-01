Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SBSW opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 666.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5,437.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 598,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

