Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Sells C$91,600.00 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,884.64.

Jason Lawrence Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total transaction of C$75,150.00.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$19.00 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$20.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market cap of $692.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.