Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 4,533.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.