Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 4,533.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

