Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

SMSMY opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sims has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

