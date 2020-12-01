Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $234,333.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00160199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00918393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00226063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00468841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00162933 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

