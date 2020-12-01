Solana (SOL) Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Solana has a total market capitalization of $91.93 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00010563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00394051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.02791313 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,597,582 coins and its circulating supply is 46,263,711 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

