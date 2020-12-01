Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Solvay to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Solvay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solvay has an average rating of Buy.

Solvay stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

