Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SONO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 143,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $3,074,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,583 shares of company stock worth $8,778,083 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,414,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

