Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $907,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $74,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,653,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SRNE opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.61. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

