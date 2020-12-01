SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

