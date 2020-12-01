Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.22.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $210.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.26 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 881,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,244,407. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.