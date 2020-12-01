Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

STAF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.