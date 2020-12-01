Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.78 million, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.