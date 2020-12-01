State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in State Street by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in State Street by 200.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in State Street by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

