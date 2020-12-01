STK Price Down 13.8% This Week (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STK has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. STK has a total market cap of $401,729.34 and approximately $31,596.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00394151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02820146 BTC.

About STK

STK is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

