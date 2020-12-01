Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.