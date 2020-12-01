Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after buying an additional 12,911,358 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,085,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,787,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,437,000 after buying an additional 2,841,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of SU opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

