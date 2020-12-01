SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $6,344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 137.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

