Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,401.60 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.