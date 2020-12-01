Swingby 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $389,544.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $389,544.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00287914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00918046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00461255 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

