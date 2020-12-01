Swipe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153.10 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Swipe has a market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $153.10 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005083 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,566,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

