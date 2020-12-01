Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock worth $162,812,988 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 187.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

