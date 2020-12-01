Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

