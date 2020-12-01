TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.24.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7,625.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,798,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,484 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,836,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

