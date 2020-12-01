Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in November

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. Telstra has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

