Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

TENB stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $8,658,986 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

