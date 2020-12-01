Terracoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,825.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $640,901.18 and approximately $2,825.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,869.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.75 or 0.01509074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00333786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

