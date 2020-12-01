The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Shares of BNS opened at C$63.20 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.62.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.