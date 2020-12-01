The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SZC stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 183.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

