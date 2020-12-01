The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SZC stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
