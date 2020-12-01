The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

