The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

ANCUF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

