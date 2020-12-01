The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

Shares of GS opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

