The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of HIG opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

