The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Raised to $26.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $998.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,163,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 108,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

