The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Raised to $26.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $998.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
