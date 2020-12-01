The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Southern were worth $48,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

