The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.