The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirova grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

