The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $730.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $440.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $901.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.33, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $701.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.26. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $904.27.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,036. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
