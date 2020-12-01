The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $730.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $440.00 to $730.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $901.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.33, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $701.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.26. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $904.27.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,036. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

