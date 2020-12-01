The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after buying an additional 86,522 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

