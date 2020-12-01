The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,073,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 241,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 319,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 190.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

