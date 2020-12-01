Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 234.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

