Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Total were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

