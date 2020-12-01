Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Travere Therapeutics worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,037,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,426,670. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

