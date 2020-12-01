TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.