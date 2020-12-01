Truist Boosts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $50.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price objective upped by Truist from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

CHCT stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

