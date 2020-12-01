Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,650.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,168.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,187.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,013.51. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

