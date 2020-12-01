Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

