Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.