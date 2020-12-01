Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

