Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,770 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $6,624,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in FireEye by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 521,700 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,206,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

